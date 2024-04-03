Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was arrested in a Peterborough Starbucks by armed police after allegedly making threats to kill his ex-partner has been jailed.

Ryan Miller, 36, was arrested in the Orton Centre coffee shop on 12 January after police received a 999 call stating he was in possession of a kitchen knife and he was going to stab someone.

On two occasions throughout the morning Miller attended his ex-partner’s home, the first time removing the dog but returning with it a short while later.

Ryan Miller

It was reported to police that he then made several phone calls to the woman and her new partner, making threats to stab them and petrol bomb the address.

Miller, of Peterhead Close, Orton Southgate, then turned up at the address for a third time, this time brandishing a kitchen knife and began kicking the front door.

Failing to get in, he made his way to a friend’s house nearby where he told them about what he’d just done and they took the knife off him.

Miller and the friend then went to Starbucks where armed police located them, arresting Miller for being in possession of a knife in public and stalking.

He appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (28 March) where he was sentenced to nine months in prison after previously admitting being in possession of a knife in a public place.

Miller was also charged with making threats to kill, which he denied and was accepted in court, but made subject of a 10-year restraining order prohibiting from contacting his ex-partner.

Detective Constable Jon Coupland, who investigated, said: “

This was understandably a frightening ordeal for those involved, as well as members of the public who were present when armed police arrived at the coffee shop to arrest Miller.