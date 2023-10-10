WATCH: Jail for drug dealer who hid £14,000 stash in guttering of home near Peterborough
A drug dealer who hid a stash of £14,000 worth of cocaine in the guttering of his house has been jailed for more than three-and-a-half years.
Callum Foster, 27, was arrested on 20 April this year after officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team and intelligence department carried out a warrant at his home in Royce Road, Alwalton.
A search of the house uncovered almost £6,000 in cash in a kitchen cupboard – although only £800 was found to be real – as well as cannabis and drugs paraphernalia including small digital scales, clear plastic “deal bags” and remnants of cocaine.
During a search of the rear garden, officers found a clear bag containing more than £14,000 worth of cocaine within the guttering along the side of the house.
Designer clothing, shoes, accessories and watches worth tens of thousands of pounds were found in the house.
Foster appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (6 October) where he was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property, namely cash.
Detective Constable Suzanne Pickard, who investigated, said: “This was some brilliant proactive work by our neighbourhood and intelligence departments who carried out the warrant and, despite Foster’s best efforts to find a good hiding place for his drugs, a thorough search by the team meant we have been able to secure the necessary evidence, charge and remand him in prison for the next couple of years.”