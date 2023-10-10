WATCH: Jail for drug dealer who hid £14,000 stash in guttering of home near Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer who hid a stash of £14,000 worth of cocaine in the guttering of his house has been jailed for more than three-and-a-half years.

Callum Foster, 27, was arrested on 20 April this year after officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team and intelligence department carried out a warrant at his home in Royce Road, Alwalton.

A search of the house uncovered almost £6,000 in cash in a kitchen cupboard – although only £800 was found to be real – as well as cannabis and drugs paraphernalia including small digital scales, clear plastic “deal bags” and remnants of cocaine.

Callum Foster is arrested by police

During a search of the rear garden, officers found a clear bag containing more than £14,000 worth of cocaine within the guttering along the side of the house.

Designer clothing, shoes, accessories and watches worth tens of thousands of pounds were found in the house.

Foster appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (6 October) where he was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

