A man who drove dangerously through villages at double the speed limit in a bid to dodge justice has been jailed.

Jack Banyard, 32, was driving a green Jaguar X-Type on the westbound A14 at Swavesey at about 8.10pm on 6 June when officers began following him.

It followed suspicions being raised about the car two days previous at a property in Soham.

They got behind Banyard at the Godmanchester junction and followed him along the A14 where he exited at the junction for Brington and Old Weston.

He began driving at 80mph on the B660 towards Old Weston and turned left towards RAF Molesworth and Brington, driving at 60mph in a 30mph speed limit.

Banyard drove in the direction of the A14 and turned left onto the B660 towards Old Weston again, travelling in a loop, but another traffic officer successfully stung the tyres of the Jaguar in Brington.

However, he continued onto the B660, this time towards Catworth and on the wrong side of the road. Shortly after this, an officer made tactical contact to stop the Jaguar and Banyard was arrested.

Banyard, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 months at Peterborough Crown Court last week, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and for breaching a suspended sentence.He was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to do an extended re-test.