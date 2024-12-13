WATCH: "It was a nice car" - Drink driver from Peterborough caught driving crumpled BMW

He was more than three times over the legal drink drive limit

A drink driver was caught driving with sparks coming off his damaged car thanks to a call from a member of the public.

Rinalds Graudins, 43, was spotted driving a BMW 5 series in Peterborough in the early hours of 11 October, with the front bumper and a wheel hanging off, as well as the bonnet being crumpled.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Police received a 999 call from a member of the public to report a suspected drink driver due to their manner of driving, as well as describing sparks coming off the car due to front-end damage.

Rinalds Graudins' BMW car.

“CCTV operators spotted the damaged car in St John’s Street, Eastgate, Peterborough, and directed road policing officers to it.

“Graudins, of West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough, was stopped and arrested after giving a roadside reading of 103 – more than three times the legal drink drive limit.”

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (6 December) where he was disqualified from driving for two years and must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

PC Martyn Chapman, who investigated, said: “Graudins was well above the legal limit and clearly not fit to drive. I’m grateful for the member of the public who did the right thing and made a 999 call to us.

"Working with CCTV operators, we were able to locate Graudins and stop him before he could potentially cause any more damage.”

The spokesperson added: “The case comes as the force holds its festive campaign cracking down on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives forever.

“Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.”