WATCH: High speed police chase through Peterborough streets leads to jail for drug dealer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cannabis worth £20,000 found in car after pursuit, which saw Thomas Hill collide head on with a police car

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drug dealer was brought to justice after a high speed police pursuit through Peterborough streets – which resulted in a head on collision with a police car.

Thomas Hill, 22, from Stamford made off from police on the A47 near Bretton, Peterborough, in the early hours of 10 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The silver Volkswagen Passat Hill was driving sped by the marked police car at about 12.30am, resulting in the officer following it while asking over the radio for a check to be carried out on the vehicle.

The damaged cars following the pursuit

It flagged as having no insurance and having markers linked to drugs and weapons, therefore the officer signalled for it to pull over, however Hill sped off.

Later that day at about 11pm, traffic officers spotted the same car at the Whittlesey Road roundabout and, being aware it failed to stop earlier that day, illuminated their blue lights but lost sight of the car.

It was spotted again about three minutes later in London Road, heading towards Peterborough city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill drove at nearly twice the speed limit, weaving through traffic

The bag full of cannabis

Witnessing Hill weaving in and out of traffic, the officer signalled for him to pull over, which he initially did in Bishops Road, but sped off as an officer got out of the car to speak with him.

Hill continued to drive dangerously through Peterborough, weaving in and out of traffic at almost double the speed limit and driving the wrong way on roads.

He collided head-on with a police car in Glinton but Hill carried on driving towards Werrington where he was stung on the Nene Parkway, however he continued driving before being blocked by police cars in Oundle Road.

Hill was initially arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, but further arrested after checks on the Police National Computer (PNC) showed he was disqualified from driving until 2027 and a large duffle bag and suitcase full of about up to £20,000 worth of cannabis were found in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty pleas to string of offences

Hill, of Rock Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He has also been disqualified from driving for three years and three months and must complete an extended re-test before regaining his driving licence.

‘Hill continually puts lives of road users in danger’

Detective Constable Dalton Shailes, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Hill has a history of committing both drugs and driving offences, with him last being jailed for three years back in 2021 – he clearly has not learnt his lesson.

“At such a young age, Hill has got a substantial criminal record and continually puts lives of road users in danger through his disgraceful manner of driving.”