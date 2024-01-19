WATCH: Drug dealer found with nearly £2,000 of crack cocaine and heroin in his underpants in Peterborough jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer from London who was caught in Peterborough with almost £2,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin in his underpants has been jailed for four years.

Kevy Kabula, 20, was arrested in North Street, central Peterborough, by plain-clothed officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) who were on patrol in the area on 4 December.

Officers detained Kabula for a search after they witnessed what they believed to have been a drug deal and Kabula conceal a package within his trousers as officers approached.

Kevy Kabula and some of the drugs found during a search

An initial search uncovered a single wrap of crack cocaine in his trouser pocket, along with £412 in cash and three mobile phones.

A further search in custody revealed a plastic bag containing 127 wraps of crack cocaine and 60 wraps of heroin worth £1,870 concealed within his underpants.

Analysis of his mobile phones showed regular travel between London and Peterborough and messages evidencing him running a drugs line between the two cities.

Kabula, of Darndale Close, Walthamstow, Greater London, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to four years in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.