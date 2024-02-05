WATCH: Drink driver found asleep on dual carriageway banned from roads by Peterborough court
A drink driver who put other drivers at risk after he fell asleep on a dual carriageway in Huntingdonshire has been banned from the roads for more than three years.
Police were on patrol at about 4.15am on 28 January when they came across Emmanuel Osei asleep in his Mercedes C220 on the A1307 at Godmanchester.
The officers initially thought the vehicle had broken down but pulled over to find the 34-year-old asleep with his seatbelt on and the engine running.
Osei, of Maple Drive, Huntingdon, blew 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside, over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. He went on to give an evidential reading of 42 in custody.
At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last weej, Osei was disqualified from driving for three years and six months after pleading guilty to drink driving. He must also carry out 120 hours unpaid work within the next year.
PC Neil Game, from the road policing team, said: “Osei put himself and other road users at huge risk, not only by drink driving, but also stopping for a rest on a dual carriageway.
“There is absolutely no excuse for drink driving and if you are tired you should pull over in a layby or at a service station to take a break.”
Members of the public can use the confidential hotline to report anyone suspected of drink or drug driving on 0800 032 0845.