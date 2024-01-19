WATCH: Dashcam footage shows drink driver causing head on collision on Boongate, Peterborough

Djiferson Monteiro was more than three times the limit when he caused the crash, which left the other driver with broken bones. Monteiro has been given a suspended jail sentence and a driving ban

A drink driver who caused a head-on collision with another car on New Year’s Day has been disqualified from driving.

Cambridgeshire Police have urged people not to get behind the wheel if they have had a drink, highlighting the risks to all road users after dramatic footage of drink driver Djiferson Monteiro, 35, crashing was released. Monteiro was driving a Ford Fiesta in Boongate, Peterborough, on 1 January last year, when he drifted into the path of an oncoming car.

Monteiro claimed he had only had one beer

The moment of the collision, and the arrest, was caught on dashcam

Dashcam footage showed Monteiro drifting to the other side of the road, narrowly missing one vehicle, before crossing completely over into the other lane.

The driver of a Volkswagen Golf tried to avoid him by swerving onto the grass verge, but was hit head-on and suffered a broken hand and wrist.

An on-duty police officer who was a few cars behind the collision went to the drivers’ aid, before calling for support.

Monteiro underwent a roadside breath test where he gave a reading of 109, more than three times the legal limit of 35, despite telling officers that he had only had one beer earlier that day.

Checks on the car found he was not named on the insurance, which he claimed he was not aware of.

He was arrested before being taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution.

Once fit to do so, Monteiro was required to provide an evidential blood sample to check his alcohol levels, which he refused, resulting in him being charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Driving ban handed out

Monteiro, of Deer Park Way, Thorney, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (18 January) where he was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after previously pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He has also been disqualified from driving for two years and required to retake a test, as well as completing a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Dedicated drink drive hotline running in Cambridgeshire

PC Guy Cunningham, who investigated, said: “Drink driving is a serious issue that the force is continuing to tackle in order to make the roads a safer place.

“Getting behind the wheel after you’ve had a couple of drinks is selfish, putting not only yourself but other road users at risk. It is not worth the risk, please arrange alternative transport if you consume alcohol.”