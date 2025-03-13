WATCH: Crimewatch Live: Peterborough attacks on delivery drivers to feature on BBC show today

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Mar 2025, 09:33 BST
Crimewatch Live will feature the investigation into the attacks on delivery driversplaceholder image
Crimewatch Live will feature the investigation into the attacks on delivery drivers
Show starts at 10.45am today (March 13) on BBC 1 and will be available on the iPlayer after the broadcast

An investigation into attacks on delivery drivers in Peterborough which saw three teenagers jailed will feature on Crimewatch Live this morning (Thursday, March 13).

Tyler Eastabrook, aged 19 when he was jailed, Harvey Carr, 18 when he was sentenced, and Weston Haylock, 18 when he was sentence, began their spree on the evening of 8 January 2022 when they surrounded a Domino’s delivery driver.

The following evening the trio targeted four delivery drivers in the space of an hour-and-a-half, stabbing one of their victims in the leg with a large kitchen knife.

Today’s Crimewatch Live will feature the investigation into the horrific crimes.

Eastabrook, of no fixed address, was jailed for six-and-a-half years, while Carr, of Angus Court, West Town, was jailed for three years and two months, and Haylock, of High Street, Fletton, jailed for two years and ten months following the investigation into the crimes.

The three teenagers all admitted conspiracy to commit robbery.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Hannah Connolly said: “These were premeditated, planned attacks by this group who set out that night to target delivery drivers, all for what appeared to be a bit of ‘fun’ – flaunting their crimes on social media and showing no remorse.

“Understandably, these were frightening ordeals for all involved, which will no doubt have a lasting effect on them not only in their personal lives but their professional lives as delivery drivers.”

The show starts at 10.45am today (March 13) on BBC 1 and will be available on the iPlayer after the broadcast

