Peterborough teens who robbed delivery drivers before ‘flaunting’ crimes on social media jailed

Three teenagers gloated who robbed delivery drivers of their mopeds at knifepoint have been jailed.

Tyler Eastabrook, 19, Harvey Carr, 18, and Weston Haylock, 18, began their spree on the evening of 8 January when they surrounded a Domino’s delivery driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was about to leave the Bridge Street store to make a delivery when Eastabrook and Haylock, both wearing balaclavas, blocked his path and pulled a knife to his chest before forcing him off the moped and getting on themselves.

Weston Haylock (left) Harvey Carr (centre) and Tyler Eastabrook (right)

They rode a short distance to pick Carr up and made off around town for a couple of hours before eventually abandoning the bike in West Town Park and setting it on fire.

The following evening the trio targeted four delivery drivers in the space of an hour-and-a-half, stabbing one of their victims in the leg with a large kitchen knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed officers and helicopter mobilised

Aware of the multiple incidents which had happened in a short space of time, a police helicopter, road policing and firearms units were deployed to hunt the trio down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were spotted by the helicopter leaving a petrol station in Bretton Gate.

Knowing police were tracking them, the three went off-road, riding on footpaths between houses before trying to hide under a railway bridge near Thorpe Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio split up, with Haylock on foot and Carr and Eastabrook still riding the stolen mopeds and being pursued by police.

Carr abandoned the stolen bike he was riding near to his house in Angus Court, before running home and changing his clothes before police arrived to arrest him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short while later, Haylock walked up to the front of Carr’s home, unaware police were inside, and was also arrested.

Eastabrook continued to ride dangerously, before dumping the moped in the River Nene and evaded arrest that night, but was found in Carr’s loft in Angus Court the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messages found on mobile phone

Text messages found on Carr’s mobile phone read “U should go to town somewhere g”, “There’s guys on delivery peds all the time jus boot them off”, “Or rob a taxi driver or suttin”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several videos recovered from their mobile phones showed the group riding the stolen mopeds throughout Peterborough during the robbery spree, including while trying to get away from a police car.

The trio appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Thursday) for sentencing after previously admitting conspiracy to commit robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastabrook, of no fixed address, was jailed for six-and-a-half years, while Carr, of Angus Court, West Town, was jailed for three years and two months, and Haylock, of High Street, Fletton, jailed for two years and ten months.

‘"These were frightening ordeals for all involved’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Hannah Connolly said: “These were premeditated, planned attacks by this group who set out that night to target delivery drivers, all for what appeared to be a bit of ‘fun’ – flaunting their crimes on social media and showing no remorse.