WATCH: CCTV shows men using wheelie bins to steal from shipping container in Peterborough

A man who used a wheelie bin to steal from a shipping container in Peterborough has been jailed.

Luke Nash, 42, and a group of men – including Jamie Graham, 43, who was jailed last month - stole items from a shipping container behind Megadeals, in Lincoln Road, Millfield, and loaded them into a wheelie bin on 18 August.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Just over a week later, Nash, of no fixed address, stole a hedge trimmer and a foldable tree saw from outside a house in Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough.

“He was arrested on 2 September for the offences, as well as a theft from Co-op, in Loxley Centre, Werrington, on 9 August, and a burglary at Tesco, in Staniland Way, Werrington, on 27 August.”

Stills from the CCTV footage shared by Cambs Police.

Nash pleaded guilty to the offences and was jailed for 16 weeks at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (11 September).

He must also pay £305 in compensation to the victim of the theft of garden tools.

PC Colin Dyer, who made the arrest, commented: “Nash took advantage of an opportunity to steal and went to great lengths to try to get away with it.

“I am glad that we were able to identify and arrest him.”