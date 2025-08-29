Burglar jailed after early morning break-in at supermarket in Peterborough

A burglar who used a wheelie bin to steal a large quantity of fizzy drinks from a storage unit has been jailed.

Jamie Graham (43) was part of a gang who carried out an early morning break-in at the Megadeals supermarket in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

The gang of four cut a lock on the storage unit at about 2am on August 18 and then returned with wheelie bins to remove the stock.

Graham was identified through CCTV and arrested.

When he was arrested and searched, officers also found a small amount of crack cocaine.

Graham, of no known address, admitted burglary and possession of crack cocaine.

At a hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on August 22 he was jailed for four months.

The other people involved in the burglary have not been identified.

PC Josh Westgate said: “Graham clearly thought nothing of stealing from a local business and the impact it could have on hard working people.

“I’m pleased he was identified and has now answered for his actions.”