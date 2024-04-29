WATCH: Cambridgeshire driver who ignored red light causing serious crash jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver who ignored a red light, ploughed into another vehicle and then fled the scene leaving the other driver seriously injured has been jailed
Steven Codona, 30, was driving a Nissan Terrano, in Churchill Road, Wisbech, on 22 May 2022 at about 4.30pm, when he ignored the traffic lights at Falcon Road.
He collided with a Peugeot 307 that was turning right, causing the car to spin and his Nissan to flip onto its roof on a grass verge.
Codona and his passenger managed to get out and fled without calling for help.
Emergency services arrived and the driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Codona was arrested a short time later.
The victim underwent surgery to repair an open fracture to his ankle. He also received treatment for injuries to his collar bone, pelvis, sternum, ribs and lungs.
Codona, of Stow Road, Wisbech, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two-and-a-half years and disqualified from driving for six years and three months at a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court.
PC Andy Holliday said: “Codona showed absolutely no consideration for the safety of others as he blatantly ignored a red light - with serious consequences.
“The victim suffered significant injuries and required a long stay in hospital with considerable rehabilitation.
“I’m pleased Codona has faced justice for his dangerous actions that caused such distress to an innocent man.”