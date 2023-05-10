WATCH: Blackmail victim found in back of Transit van as it leaves Cambridgeshire travellers' site

The driver of a Transit van which had a blackmail victim hidden inside as it left a Cambridgeshire travellers’ site has been jailed for ten years.

Darren McLean, 38, of Hackney, London, was behind the wheel of the van on July 16 2020, when armed police stopped the vehicle at the site.

The blackmail victim was found inside the rear compartment, lying on a mattress. He reported being threatened with violence and racially abused.

In January, McLean was found guilty of two charges of conspiracy to blackmail and one count of conspiracy to falsely imprison.

Staffordshire Police said that Wood Green Crown Court heard how two brothers from Stoke-on-Trent travelled to London in July 2020.

They were subjected to blackmail threats, and in the days that followed, mobile phones were used to demand large sums of money, over £300,000, to secure the release of one of the brothers.

These demand calls continued for the next few days until on the 16 July, armed police stopped a yellow transit van leaving a travellers’ site in Cambridgeshire.

As officers approached the van, driver Darren McLean caused deliberate damage to a mobile phone he was carrying which was later identified as being one of the phones used to make threats and demands.

The victim, who McLean claimed was a friend, was found inside the rear compartment, lying on a mattress. He reported being threatened with violence and racially abused.

Deputy Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Garry Jackson said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victims. It also had a profound impact on their family members and friends.

“The investigation was incredibly complex and involved a number of police forces who supported our efforts, including the Metropolitan Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

“I would like to thank all of the officers and staff involved from Staffordshire for working tirelessly on the case. As a force we are committed to tackling and disrupting organised criminality.

“We’re pleased that McLean will now be serving a substantial sentence which reflects the seriousness of this disturbing crime.”

