WATCH as police enter 'booby-trapped' former store and discover cannabis factory with 'plants' valued at £1 million plus

A large cannabis factory containing ‘plants' with a street value of £1 million plus has been found inside a ‘booby-trapped’ former shop building.

Police say the premises in High Street, Huntingdon, had been ‘booby-trapped’ by criminals who had connected a door to the electricity supply.

An officer in the police video showing the discovery of the cannabis factory states: “We had to get the electricity board to use JCBs to get to the power cables and dig up part of the road to make it safe.

"The door had been connected to the electricity as a booby-trap to harm either officers or maybe other criminals.”

The former discount store in Huntingdon which had been turned into a booby-trapped' cannabis factory

Police discovered more than 1,000 cannabis plants across 20 rooms at the former Poundland and Woolworths store in the High Street, Huntingdon, yesterday (July 21).

Officers say they have seized the cannabis plants, which have a street value of more than £1 million, along with an array of growing equipment.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Neighbourhood Inspector Colin Norden said: “Officers were carrying out anti-social behaviour patrols in the town yesterday when they were drawn to the signs of a suspected cannabis factory at the old Poundland store.

Some of the cannabis plants with a street value of £1 million plus found in a former discount store in Huntingdon which had been turned into a booby-trapped' cannabis factory

“While no arrests have been made at this time, an investigation is ongoing.

“Growing and selling cannabis is not only illegal but can also generate funds for gangs to use in other criminal enterprises.

“We will continue to disrupt drug dealing networks and stop criminals making money from the illegal drugs trade and we continue to ask for the communities support in doing this.”

Key signs a property could be in use as a cannabis factory:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills can also be an indicator

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.

Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing should contact police online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101.