WATCH: Arrests made as police raid homes in Whittlesey

Three people arrested in operation

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th May 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:16 BST

Three people were arrested as police raided two homes in Whittlesey.

The warrants were executed in Pinewood Avenue at about 10am on Thursday (May 4) where large amounts of cannabis were seized from both addresses, as well as cash from one.

Two men aged 34 and 53 and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Police at the scenePolice at the scene
They were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough for questionning.