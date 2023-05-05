Three people were arrested as police raided two homes in Whittlesey.

The warrants were executed in Pinewood Avenue at about 10am on Thursday (May 4) where large amounts of cannabis were seized from both addresses, as well as cash from one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men aged 34 and 53 and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Police at the scene