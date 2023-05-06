News you can trust since 1948
Warning to Peterborough keyless car owners as BMWs and Mercedes stolen

Motorists urged to buy a Faraday Pouch to stop thieves

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:22 BST

Peterborough keyless car drivers are being warned about a spate in thefts in the area.

High value cars including BMWs and Mercedes have been targeted in the spate, with police saying cars worth around half a million pounds had been stolen across Cambridgeshire – with Wansford and Castor highlighted as a particular hotspot for the crime.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said; “Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen an increase in keyless car thefts, particularly targeting high-value vehicles such as BMWs and Mercedes, in areas such as Wansford and Castor.

Police have recommended people buy a Faraday Pouch
“Thieves are using a relay box to pick up the signal of car keys that are inside people’s homes and then replicating that signal to steal the car.

“Unfortunately, this has resulted in the theft of £500,000 worth of cars in our county alone.

“Do you own a keyless car? Here are some steps you can take to help reduce the risk of being targeted.

“Keep your car keys away from the front of your property.

“For just a few pounds you can purchase a Faraday pouch to store your keys in – this will prevent thieves picking up the signal from your car keys.”

Anyone with information about keyless car thefts is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either using their webchat service or by calling 101. You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

For more on how to keep your vehicle safe visit https://orlo.uk/WoXdI

