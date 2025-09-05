Warning over doorstep 'rogue traders' after Peterborough pensioner is targeted

Cruel fraudsters attempted to scam an elderly Peterborough man out of thousands of pounds of money, before neighbours smelled a rat and stepped in.

Cambridgeshire Police have revealed this incident – which resulted in a near-miss for the pensioner’s finances – was reported to them recently.

Issuing a warning to all residents over the dangers of “rogue traders”, a force spokesperson said: “How much would you pay to have your gutters cleared? £50-£100 maybe. What about the cost of some weeding? £100 perhaps.

“Sadly, an elderly man from Peterborough was charged more than £3,500 for this work last month after he was visited by rogue traders.

“Luckily, he has close friends in his community who realised he was being overcharged and reported it before the workers came to collect payment.”

Rogue traders typically target vulnerable people and often overcharge for poor or unnecessary work.

The force is now urging residents to “spot the signs and keep an eye out for your friends and relatives”. For more information, visit their dedicated web pages on door scams and fraud.