Warning over car crime in south of Peterborough

Residents in Cardea in Peterborough have been warned to keep their cars locked after a spate of thefts in the area.

Cambridgeshire police said there had been thefts or attempted thefts from cars in Stanground overnight (January 2-January 3), saying the problem was particularly bad in Cardea.

Crimes were reported in Apollo Avenue, Pandora Drive, Fauna Way, Beluga Close and Heatherdale Close, while a car was stolen from Conegree Road.

A police spokesman said: “Please note overnight we saw an increase in thefts from vehicles especially in the Cardea area of Stanground. Please make sure nothing is left on display inside and that your car is locked. If you park on your driveway then please think about using a driveway alarm. These are very easy to use and do not require any DIY skills to install. If you have a keyless entry vehicle, then make sure your keys are stored in a signal blocker pouch to stop thieves from amplifying the signal.

“Be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity in your neighbourhood - report anything unusual to police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 (or 999 in an emergency)

“Review your car security. Check your CCTV, if fitted, is in working order.

“Find our more information online on how to keep your vehicle secure at www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security”