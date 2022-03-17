Warning over ‘alcohol fuelled violence’ after man admits killing stranger with one punch outside pub

Jake Mcfarlane, 22, was drinking with friends in the Samuel Pepys in High Street, Huntingdon, in the early hours of 30 January.

At about 1.30am McFarlane and one of his friends went to confront Ian Clitheroe, 50, who they believed was arguing with a woman outside the venue.

Whilst one of his friends went to talk to the pair, McFarlane punched Mr Clitheroe causing him to fall to the ground. He then left the area before emergency services arrived.

Jake Mcfarlane

Police were called and officers began CPR on Mr Clitheroe before paramedics arrived and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Later that day, at about 1pm, McFarlane was arrested at Huntingdon Train Station having purchased a single ticket to Norwich. When officers searched his luggage they found 20 small packets of cocaine worth £710, a set of digital scales with white powder residue on them.

Mr Clitheroe, of Loughrigg Close, Huntingdon, continued to receive hospital treatment but died on 3 February.

This week at Peterborough Crown Court McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He will be sentenced on 29 April at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: “This case shows the tragic consequences just one punch can have.

“It is clear McFarlane didn’t intend to kill Mr Clitheroe, but his actions did just that.