Police are urging residents to be cautious about leaving windows open after burglars struck during the hot weather in Peterborough.

There were 10 reported burglaries in the city last week, four of which were at properties where windows or doors had been left unsecured.

One house in Longthorpe was targeted overnight as a window had been left open due to the heat, and a laptop was stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are warning residents to be on their guard after a spate of burglaries in the sunny weather

The same happened at a house in Orton Malborne, where alcohol was stolen.

A further two burglaries were reported in Bretton and Eastfield where offenders entered through an unlocked back door and an unlocked garage door.

Detective Sergeant Justin Parr, from the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “These incidents are a result of opportunistic thieves trying their luck.

“We know there is a temptation to leave windows and doors open at this time of year, but it can also be an open invitation to a would-be burglar.

“We’re urging residents not to be complacent with the warm weather, and to ensure all doors and windows are closed when they are not at home, or in the room, and to remain alert to activity in their neighbourhood and report anything suspicious.

“While we have stepped up patrols to catch those responsible, we’re urging anyone with information about these burglaries or with CCTV footage, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

As well as keeping windows and doors secured, even in warm weather, residents can also reduce the risk of becoming a victim by:

Installing CCTV cameras, video doorbells, or burglar alarms which not only act as a visible deterrent, but can help catch potential offenders If you will not be in until after dark, use timer switches to turn on lights to make the house seem occupied. Ensure garages with an internal door to your property are kept locked.

Further burglary prevention advice can be found on the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime.