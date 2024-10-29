The cause of the fire, that included used vehicle tyres, doors and clothing, is believed to be deliberate.

Residents have been urged to make sure their garages are kept secure after arsonists struck in Peterborough.

The fire happened on Normanton Road in Peterborough. last Wednesday, at 1.45am, and saw damage to three garages.

Crews arrived to find a fire involving three garages. Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 3.30am.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “ If you own a garage this is your reminder to keep it secure at all times.

“The cause of the fire, that included used vehicle tyres, doors and clothing, is believed to be deliberate.

“If you think an insecure garage is being used for fly tipping, please report it to your local council.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111..