Warning after hoax 999 calls lead armed police to turn up in Paston, Peterborough

Police have issued a warning after armed police were called to reports of violence – only for it to be revealed to be a series of hoax calls later.

Cambridgeshire police said people who make hoax calls could be jailed, or face large fines, if they are caught.

The force has also warned hoax calls could cost lives.

Armed Police were called to the scene

The latest incident resulted in police being called to Paston in Peterborough.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We recently received multiple hoax calls which resulted in numerous policing resources being deployed, including the Armed Response Vehicle (ARV).

“The caller made serious claims about violent offences, which were checked out by officers and found out to be false.

“Please be warned that all calls to 999 are recorded and we can always trace the number, even if the call is made from a withheld number or public phone box. Misuse of 999 and hoax calls are a criminal offence which could result in a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison or a £5,000 fine.”

On their website, the force says: “Misusing the 999 system and dialing it for non-emergency matters to report crimes or emergencies that do not exist can cost lives.