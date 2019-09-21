Warning after ‘fake cops’ stop car on A47

Police have warned about alleged fake cops stopping a car on the A47 near Wisbech.

The force is reminding residents to be vigilant after receiving a report from a member of the public who was pulled over by an unmarked, black BMW 5 Series with blue flashing lights in the grille.

Police news

Cambridgeshire police said: “Two males dressed in dark clothing with local accents have approached the driver stating that the vehicle was showing up as uninsured.

“When the driver has asked for the collar numbers of the two males this was refused. The driver became suspicious of their behaviour, drove home and contacted the police.”

Advice

Police added: “If you find yourself in a similar position where an unmarked vehicle with blue, flashing lights is indicating for you to pull over, and you are unsure if this is a legitimate vehicle, please wait until you are in a safe, well lit, populated area to stop.

“Call police and give them as much information as possible - they will be able to confirm if it is a police registered vehicle.

“Ask for ID and/or collar numbers - no police officer will refuse to do this.”