News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Warboys arsonist who torched his own home and tried to frame neighbour jailed

Jason Nelmes was the only person captured on CCTV near the home at the time of the blaze
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 15:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An arsonist who torched his own home and then tried to frame a neighbour has been jailed.

Jason Nelmes, 51, was rescued by firefighters from his then home in Orchard Close, Warboys, on the evening of 31 May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told firefighters he had been inside searching for his daughter, but he was found to be the only occupant.

Most Popular
Jason NelmesJason Nelmes
Jason Nelmes

Nelmes was treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation and told medics he had lived there for four years and had ongoing issues with his neighbour – who he claimed had threatened him just days before.

The neighbour was arrested on suspicion of arson, but was released after evidence quickly came to light indicating Nelmes was the culprit.

CCTV footage revealed no one else had been near the property before the blaze broke out, and at 7.34pm, flames were seen behind the front door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nelmes was then seen emerging from the side of the property and pausing to look at the front door before walking out of view.

A few minutes later, video doorbell footage captured him arriving at a friend’s house nearby where his daughter had been since 5pm.

He was described as being “very on edge” and anxious, and then after receiving a call to say his house was on fire, he rushed back, turning up just before fire crews arrived.

Witnesses said Nelmes frantically ran into his house as he was worried about his cat, while neighbours battled to douse the flames with buckets of water and a hosepipe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nelmes, of Berkley Street, Eynesbury, was arrested the following day and during police interview, he continued to blame his neighbour.

However, he later pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and intending to pervert the course of justice.

He was jailed for four years and nine months and handed a restraining order to prevent him harassing his neighbour.

Detective Constable Tessa Glass-Watson said: “Nelmes’ selfish and dangerous actions showed no regard for the safety of others – he put a lot of people in danger.

“I am thankful nobody was hurt as a result of his recklessness, and I hope this sentence will put an end to his criminal behaviour.”

Related topics:CCTV