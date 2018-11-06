Volunteers needed to help victims of crime in Cambridgeshire

More people are needed to help victims and witnesses of crime in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Victim and Witness Hub is looking for volunteers throughout the county to join our team in helping victims of crime to cope and recover from the impact.

The Hub provides a personalised support service for all victims and witnesses of crime from the point of reporting a crime throughout the criminal justice process and beyond. Volunteers work with the Victim and Witness Hub Coordinators based within the team to deliver emotional and practical support.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “The Victim and Witness Hub is there to help people cope and recover from day one, when a crime is reported, right through any Criminal Justice proceedings. For anyone looking to make a difference, this could be the role for you.”

Applications are welcome from volunteers with or without previous experience of supporting victims and people with language skills are always welcome.

Experience of supporting victims of crime would be advantageous however full training and support will be provided. Anyone applying needs to be over 18, have the ability to communicate effectively, have basic IT skills, and be willing to work as part of a team.

Volunteers are expected to commit a minimum of 4 hours a week and in return the Victim and Witness Hub will provide all the support and tools required to carry out the role. The Hub is particularly interested in volunteers residing in Fenland (March, Wisbech, Chatteris and surrounding villages), East Cambs (Ely), South Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire.

This role is subject to successful interview, satisfactory police vetting, references and training.