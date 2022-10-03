Violent offenders and 130mph speeders - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
September 21
Charles Odong (39) of Sunmead Walk, Cambridge
Found guilty of assault by beating x2
Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. COmpensation £300, victim surcharge £95
September 23
Moinuddin Ul-Hassan (23) of Searjeant Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis resin)
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £28
James Bacon (50) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £350,
September 26
Shahbaz Khan (33) of Walgrave, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £378, victim surcharge £38, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 56 days
Thomas Mears (27) of Harrington Road, Irthlingborough
FOund guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jason Stewart (52) of Southwick Mews, Corby
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x2
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Rui Carvalho (54) of Broad Street, Haverhill
Guilty plea to speeding (63mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £176, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Joshua Turley (30) of Park View, Great Stukeley
Found guilty of speeding (90mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £800, victim surcharge £80, costs £110. Six points on licence
Razvab-Petru Ursu (29) of Veasey Road, Hartford
Guilty plea to speeding (130mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £415, victim surcharge £42, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Adhun Vijayan (25) of Elizabeth Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Tafadzwa Gidi (40) of Gumcester Way, Godmanchester
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £1,216, victim surcharge £122, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Hephzibah Mwanaka (25) of Anglesey Road, Enfield
Guilty plea to travelling on the railway without a ticket
Guilty plea to obstructing a constable
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
September 28
Marius Mihalache (26) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to speeding
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 84 days
Nicoleta Mustafa (26) of Bishops Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a trolley full of shopping (value £831.72 from Tesco)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £85