September 21

Charles Odong (39) of Sunmead Walk, Cambridge

Found guilty of assault by beating x2

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. COmpensation £300, victim surcharge £95

September 23

Moinuddin Ul-Hassan (23) of Searjeant Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis resin)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £28

James Bacon (50) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £350,

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 26

Shahbaz Khan (33) of Walgrave, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £378, victim surcharge £38, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Mears (27) of Harrington Road, Irthlingborough

FOund guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jason Stewart (52) of Southwick Mews, Corby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x2

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Rui Carvalho (54) of Broad Street, Haverhill

Guilty plea to speeding (63mph in a 50mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £176, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Joshua Turley (30) of Park View, Great Stukeley

Found guilty of speeding (90mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £800, victim surcharge £80, costs £110. Six points on licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Razvab-Petru Ursu (29) of Veasey Road, Hartford

Guilty plea to speeding (130mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £415, victim surcharge £42, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Adhun Vijayan (25) of Elizabeth Way, Cambridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Tafadzwa Gidi (40) of Gumcester Way, Godmanchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £1,216, victim surcharge £122, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Hephzibah Mwanaka (25) of Anglesey Road, Enfield

Guilty plea to travelling on the railway without a ticket

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to obstructing a constable

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

September 28

Marius Mihalache (26) of Summerfield Road, Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to speeding

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 84 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicoleta Mustafa (26) of Bishops Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a trolley full of shopping (value £831.72 from Tesco)