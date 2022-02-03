Violent crime increases in Peterborough - but burglary falls by 27 per cent

The number of violent crimes committed in the city increased from 7.704 in the 12 months up to the end of September 2020 to 8,271 in the same period the following year.

The statistics have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics.

Overall, the number of recorded crimes in Peterborough stayed at roughly the same level, increasing from 20,774 to 20,838.

Crime

The number of sexual offences increased from 672 to 749, while robberies increased from 292 to 324.

However, the number of home burglaries recorded in the city fell from 788 to 616.

Criminal damage and arson offences fell by 11 per cent, while the number of shoplifting cases recorded fell by 18 per cent.