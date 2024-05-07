Violence, noise and abuse means flat in Werrington, Peterborough will continue to be closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A court has granted a three-month extension on a closure order in place on a flat in Werrington, Peterborough, following continued anti-social behaviour (ASB) which has made neighbour’s lives a misery.

An initial closure order was granted on 58 Wainwright on 24 January, which expired last month (April).

However, the north Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) applied to the court for the order to be extended for a further three months, which was granted on 22 April.

Police took the action following scores of complaints from residents

Over many years, police have received reports of ASB including intimidation, excessive noise, violence, abuse and malicious reports to police.

The order, which is in now in place until 22 July, states the property is closed to anyone, including the legal tenant, other than the emergency services, the landlord and contractors with permission from the landlord.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Antonio Monteiro, from the north Peterborough NPT, said: “The persistent complaints we’ve received about the tenant and other individuals who frequented the address demonstrates why we needed to take this action.

“My team and I have continued to visit the property to check for compliance of the order and liaise with the local community, however the behaviour has not stopped which is why we have applied for an extension to the closure while we work with partner agencies to explore other options.

“While the continued behaviour has not been around the property itself, we have been made aware of incidents of abusive and intimidating behaviour towards victims and witnesses while going about their daily business in the wider area.

“I would like to thank those who have provided emotional and powerful evidence to support this action, we understand the impact this behaviour is having on your lives and we are working hard to resolve the issues.”