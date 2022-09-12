Violence and uninsured drivers - sentencing results at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
August 24
Paul English (41) of Essendyke, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Most Popular
-
1
Manor Drive Academy: Photographs show first look inside Peterborough's newest primary and secondary school
-
2
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority makes preparations for the permanent closure of Kings Dyke Crossing
-
3
King Charles III: Moment the Official Proclamation of the new Sovereign is read in Peterborough
-
4
Call for 20mph speed limit on street where car hit same house twice in three years
-
5
Employers queueing up to get on still-to-be-built business hub at Peterborough
Jailed for six weeks. Victim surcharge £145, costs £85
September 2
Florica Constantin (21) of Alma Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a trolley of shopping (value £831.72)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £154, costs £145
September 5
Daniel Andrews (30) of King Street, Sutton Bridge
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Six points on licence
Farkhan Bahadur (25) of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
Kintesh Patel (25) of Skelton Road, London
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence