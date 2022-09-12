News you can trust since 1948
Violence and uninsured drivers - sentencing results at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:00 am

August 24

Paul English (41) of Essendyke, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Jailed for six weeks. Victim surcharge £145, costs £85

September 2

Florica Constantin (21) of Alma Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a trolley of shopping (value £831.72)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £154, costs £145

September 5

Daniel Andrews (30) of King Street, Sutton Bridge

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £110. Six points on licence

Farkhan Bahadur (25) of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

Kintesh Patel (25) of Skelton Road, London

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence

