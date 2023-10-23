'Vile' Peterborough man jailed after exposing himself to mum and 5-year-old daughter on train

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed just two days after he exposed himself in front of a mother and her five year-old daughter on a train from Manchester to Birmingham.

Tabrez Ali, 39, and of Vere Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to exposure and trespass at Black Country Magistrates’ Court on 5 October.

The judge sentenced him to 18 weeks in prison, he was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £154 and to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

The court was told that on Tuesday 3 October 2023, Ali sat opposite the victim and her child. He later removed his trousers, exposing himself. When the victim moved her child, Ali attempted to sit directly next to them.

A male passenger shouted at Ali to “leave them alone”, as the victim and her child moved to the back of the train.

Ali exited the service at Wolverhampton station where he ran across the train tracks to avoid station staff.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said that during questioning, Ali showed no remorse for his actions, refusing to comment when he was shown body-worn video footage of him threatening the arresting officer.

Investigating Officer, DC Thomas Walker, from British Transport Police, welcomed the sentence handed out, and urged anyone who is a victim of crime on the railways to contact an officer. He said: “Ali was a vile offender targeting a mother and her young daughter for his own sexual gratification – and as a result he has found himself imprisoned just two days later.

“Women and girls have the absolute right to travel safely and without harassment, without offenders like Ali subjecting them to such repulsive behaviour.

“I wish to extend my thanks to the fellow passengers who intervened during the incident and to the victim supporting our investigation.