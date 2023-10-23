News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

'Vile' Peterborough man jailed after exposing himself to mum and 5-year-old daughter on train

Tabrez Ali jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to sign sex offenders register following offence that happened earlier this month
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed just two days after he exposed himself in front of a mother and her five year-old daughter on a train from Manchester to Birmingham.

Tabrez Ali, 39, and of Vere Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to exposure and trespass at Black Country Magistrates’ Court on 5 October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The judge sentenced him to 18 weeks in prison, he was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £154 and to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

Tabrez AliTabrez Ali
Tabrez Ali
Most Popular

The court was told that on Tuesday 3 October 2023, Ali sat opposite the victim and her child. He later removed his trousers, exposing himself. When the victim moved her child, Ali attempted to sit directly next to them.

A male passenger shouted at Ali to “leave them alone”, as the victim and her child moved to the back of the train.

Ali exited the service at Wolverhampton station where he ran across the train tracks to avoid station staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A British Transport Police spokesperson said that during questioning, Ali showed no remorse for his actions, refusing to comment when he was shown body-worn video footage of him threatening the arresting officer.

Investigating Officer, DC Thomas Walker, from British Transport Police, welcomed the sentence handed out, and urged anyone who is a victim of crime on the railways to contact an officer. He said: “Ali was a vile offender targeting a mother and her young daughter for his own sexual gratification – and as a result he has found himself imprisoned just two days later.

“Women and girls have the absolute right to travel safely and without harassment, without offenders like Ali subjecting them to such repulsive behaviour.

“I wish to extend my thanks to the fellow passengers who intervened during the incident and to the victim supporting our investigation.

“If you are a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual offence on the railway I urge you to report it to BTP by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian App. We will always take you seriously.”