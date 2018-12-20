Video shows huge police response as four officers are injured by man threatening Peterborough pub staff

Four police officers were injured after a man became violent outside a Peterborough city centre pub last night.

Officers were called at around 6.20pm to reports that a man was threatening staff at The College Arms in Broadway, Peterborough.

Police in attendance at the College Arms in Broadway, Peterborough, last night

Police attended, but officers were forced to call for back-up as the man became violent.

Around 15 officers in total attended and arrested a 26-year-old man from Bourne in Lincolnshire.

In the process three Cambridgeshire Police officers and a British Transport Police officer were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The 26-year-old was also injured and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treament where he remains.

He is expected to be transfered to custody following medical attention.