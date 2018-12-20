Video shows huge police response as four officers are injured by man threatening Peterborough pub staff

Four police officers were injured after a man became violent outside a Peterborough city centre pub last night.
Officers were called at around 6.20pm to reports that a man was threatening staff at The College Arms in Broadway, Peterborough.
Police attended, but officers were forced to call for back-up as the man became violent.
Around 15 officers in total attended and arrested a 26-year-old man from Bourne in Lincolnshire.
In the process three Cambridgeshire Police officers and a British Transport Police officer were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.
The 26-year-old was also injured and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treament where he remains.
He is expected to be transfered to custody following medical attention.