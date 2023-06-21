News you can trust since 1948
VIDEO: CCTV released as police look to trace three people after robbery in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough

Robbery happened near A47 subway
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST

Police have released CCTV footage of three people they want to trace after a robbery in Peterborough.

The footage shows three people on bikes, and comes after the incident on June 1.

Police said the victim of the robbery, aged in his 30s, was cycling home at about 11pm on Thursday (1 June) evening when he was approached by a group of about eight teenagers in Dogsthorpe Park, near the Caithwaite subway under the A47.

Police have released CCTV footage of three people they want to trace
Police have released CCTV footage of three people they want to trace
One of the group approached him and demanded he handed over money as well as hitting him in the face twice.

The victim fell off his bike, sustaining injuries, and when on the ground he was kicked by another man who also stole a Huawei smartphone.

They then all cycled off on pushbikes towards Bluebell Avenue.

The teenager who first attacked the victim is described as white, short in height and was wearing a facemask, black trousers and a black hoody.

The location where the robbery happened
The location where the robbery happened

The second teenager who stole the phone is described as black, was wearing a facemask and black clothing.

All of the group are described as being between the ages of 16 and 18, wearing hoodies and facemasks.

DC George Corney said: “This unpleasant attack has left a man just going about his daily business in hospital with injuries. I would appeal to anyone who may have seen this group in the Paston and Dogsthorpe areas during the evening of Thursday 1 June to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the force website using reference 35/40644/23.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

