Victim hit in the face and hospitalised after teen gang rob cyclist of phone in Dogsthorpe fields

All of the group are described as “being between the ages of 16 and 18, wearing hoodies and facemasks”
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST

A cyclist was robbed in Peterborough of his smartphone – after he fell of his bike, kicked and hit in the face.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was cycling home at about 11pm 1 June when he was approached by a group of about eight teenagers in Dogsthorpe fields, near the Caithwaite subway under the A47, Cambridgeshire Police confirmed.

One of the group approached him and demanded he handed over money as well as hitting him in the face twice.

The gang cycled off towards Bluebell Avenue.
The victim fell off his bike, sustaining injuries, and when on the ground, he was kicked by another man who also stole a Huawei smartphone.

They then all cycled off on pushbikes towards Bluebell Avenue.

The teenager who first attacked the victim is described as “white, short in height and was wearing a facemask, black trousers and a black hoody,” police said.

The second teenager who stole the phone is described as “black, was wearing a facemask and black clothing.”

The victim has since left hospital.

DC George Corney said: “This unpleasant attack has left a man just going about his daily business in hospital with injuries.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen this group in the Paston and Dogsthorpe areas during the evening of Thursday 1 June to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should tell us about it through the force website using reference 35/40544/23.

