Vehicles seized as police carry out spot checks on Peterborough taxis
A number of vehicles were seized in Peterborough as police carried out spot checks on taxis in the city.
Licensing officers from Peterborough City Council and vehicle examiners from the DVSA joined police in Millfield, stopping more than 40 taxis.
Two vehicles were seized due to no insurance, one was found to be in a dangerous condition and a driver had fraudulently created their own driving licence.
Several drivers were also reported for tyres being below the legal limit and licencing officers suspended two drivers due to breaches of their licence.
PC Nick Southern said: “The vast majority of taxi drivers are professionals and help keep the public safe by ensuring their vehicles are safe, a pre-booking for private hire is in place so if a collision does occur, the public are covered financially.
"I’m happy that the vast majority of drivers do exactly that, however some did not, so positive action has been taken.”