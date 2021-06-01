Vandals strike after breaking into primary school in Peterborough
A lap top was damaged and graffiti scrawled on walls when burglars broke in to a Peterborough school last night.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:00 pm
The break in happened at Barnack Primary School between 7pm and 7am last night.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said they were appealing for information.
The spokesman said; “Damage was caused to desks, other furniture and a laptop. Graffiti was also discovered on the walls inside.
“An investigation is going.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/33704/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.