Vandals strike after breaking into primary school in Peterborough

The break in happened at Barnack Primary School between 7pm and 7am last night.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said they were appealing for information.

The spokesman said; “Damage was caused to desks, other furniture and a laptop. Graffiti was also discovered on the walls inside.

Barnack Primary School

“An investigation is going.”