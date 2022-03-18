The window was installed in St John’s Church in the city centre in 1891 and depicts the baptism of Jesus.

But overnight between Wednesday (March 16) and Thursday (March 17), it was broken in a number of places.

Church warden Vernon Bull said: “ I have no words to express my contempt for actions of this kind. It’s pure vandalism and I can only despair at the ruination of such a beautifully crafted window.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damaged window

The window - which is located on the south port of the church, near the main entrance,has an inscription, which reads: “In memory of the Revd John James DD, for 17 years Vicar of Peterborough, given by his son Francis James.”

Repairs to the window earlier this year cost around £200 - but the damage this time is more significant, and it is believed repairs this time could cost at least £1,000.

The church has suffered from vandalism a number of times in the past - from footballs smashing the historic windows, to a traffic cone being thrown through them one Christmas.

Metal grilles had to be installed to protect some of windows as a result, and a fundraising campaign was launched.

The windows damaged this week had grilles on the back, but not the front - and the church will look at the possibility of installing them in the future.

The area was not covered by CCTV, and the church is appealing for businesses in the area to check their footage to try and find those responsible.

The timing of the incident could also not have come at a worse time, as the church prepares to install new vicar Michelle Dalliston (wife of Dean of Peterborough Christopher) on Sunday.

Around 200 people are expected at the service, including dignitaries from Peterborough and further afield.

The church is also carrying out repairs on the roof at the moment, with scaffolding covering the building at the Cathedral Square end.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman appealed for witnesses following the latest incident of vandalism. They said; “We have received a report that panels of a stained-glass window have been smashed at St John the Baptist Church on Church Street, Peterborough.

“The criminal damage is believed to have taken place between 7pm on 16 March and 10am the following morning (17 March).