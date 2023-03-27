Peterborough Lions Rugby Club has been hit twice by vandals over the weekend.

The clubhouse at Bretton Park was hit on Saturday evening as around 5:45pm by two youths who smashed the glass doors to the clubhouse as well as causing further damage inside. It is believed that a weighted plate was used to smash the glass.

Representatives from the club do not believe anything has been taken from inside the building and bar area.

Peterborough Lions Rugby Club Andy Moore at Peterborough Lions with the weight used to smash glass in the clubhouse.

The damage was first noticed on Sunday morning when volunteers arrived for the Junior Park Run, hosted at the park.

CCTV at the site captured the incident and was shared on Facebook to help the club identify the culprits.

The club was then, however, hit again on Sunday, with further damage done to the glass doors at the front of the building.

The club has estimated that around £2000 worth of damage has been done in both of the attacks.

Lions Chairman Andy Moore said: “We saw it on the CCTV, they just mindlessly smashed their way in, ran around, caused havoc and left.

"We have been speaking to the police and believe we have identified who is responsible. It’s a setback as they have probably cost us around £2000.

"It’s just one of those things you get everyone so often. We will have to get ourselves sorted out quickly because of all the events that take place at the club.”

Cambridgeshire Police has confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage.

A spokesperson said: “Between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on March 25, suspect/s have broken into the Peterborough Lions Rugby Club, Bretton.

“Full details of what has been taken is not available yet. No arrests yet have been made.

