Van drivers warned after spate of thefts across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

There have been 26 incidents of tools being taken, and all have taken place within the last two weeks since 21 February, mostly in Peterborough but spanning the whole county – March, Whittlesey, Somersham, Needingworth, St Ives, Buckden, Warboys, Grafham, Ely, Trumpington, Cambridge, Cottenham, Histon and Grantchester.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Andy Morris, said: “We understand the impact these thefts have on people’s livelihoods when tools they need to do their job are stolen, which is why we are working hard to identify those responsible.

“Where possible, it is advised tools are not left in vehicles which are unoccupied or consider using a lockable cabinet within your van to store tools.

There have been a spate of thefts from vans

“Please report any suspicious activity to us, including any CCTV footage which captures potential offenders.”

Advice on how to best protect your vehicle from thieves can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/3pMvbBH, including specific advice around tool theft from vans.

Information can be passed to police online either through the reporting form at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via the webchat function at https://bit.ly/3Jz2I9Y.

Those without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in action.

The offences are as follows:

Byron Square, Trumpington, Cambridge – 21/22 February

Daintree, Needingworth, Huntingdonshire – 23/24 February

Parlour Close, Histon, South Cambs – 23/24 February

Lambs Lane, Cottenham, South Cambs – 23/24 February

Duck Lane, Ely, East Cambs – 23/24 February

Drybread Road, Whittlesey, Fenland – 23/24 February

Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, Fenland – 24 February

Lake Close, March, Fenland – 24 February

Brampton Road, Grafham, Huntingdonshire – 24 February

Manor Close, Buckden, Huntingdonshire – 24 February

Church Street, Somersham, Huntingdonshire – 25 February

Barton Road, Grantchester, South Cambs – 25 February

Harding Wat, St Ives, Huntingdonshire – 25/26 February

Cowley Road, Cambridge – 26 February

Orton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough – 2 March

High Street, Somersham, Huntingdonshire – 3 March

Popes Lane, Warboys, Huntingdonshire – 3/4 March

Lammas Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March

Dryden Road, New England, Peterborough – 4 March

Uldale Way, Gunthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March

Manor Drive, Gunthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March

Danish Court, Werrington, Peterborough – 4/5 March

Cranemore, Werrington, Peterborough – 4/5 March

Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough – 5 March

Waterloo Road, Eastfield, Peterborough – 5 March