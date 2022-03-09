Van drivers warned after spate of thefts across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire
Van drivers are being warned after a spate of thefts from vans across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.
There have been 26 incidents of tools being taken, and all have taken place within the last two weeks since 21 February, mostly in Peterborough but spanning the whole county – March, Whittlesey, Somersham, Needingworth, St Ives, Buckden, Warboys, Grafham, Ely, Trumpington, Cambridge, Cottenham, Histon and Grantchester.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Andy Morris, said: “We understand the impact these thefts have on people’s livelihoods when tools they need to do their job are stolen, which is why we are working hard to identify those responsible.
“Where possible, it is advised tools are not left in vehicles which are unoccupied or consider using a lockable cabinet within your van to store tools.
“Please report any suspicious activity to us, including any CCTV footage which captures potential offenders.”
Advice on how to best protect your vehicle from thieves can be found on the force website here https://bit.ly/3pMvbBH, including specific advice around tool theft from vans.
Information can be passed to police online either through the reporting form at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via the webchat function at https://bit.ly/3Jz2I9Y.
Those without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in action.
The offences are as follows:
Byron Square, Trumpington, Cambridge – 21/22 February
Daintree, Needingworth, Huntingdonshire – 23/24 February
Parlour Close, Histon, South Cambs – 23/24 February
Lambs Lane, Cottenham, South Cambs – 23/24 February
Duck Lane, Ely, East Cambs – 23/24 February
Drybread Road, Whittlesey, Fenland – 23/24 February
Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, Fenland – 24 February
Lake Close, March, Fenland – 24 February
Brampton Road, Grafham, Huntingdonshire – 24 February
Manor Close, Buckden, Huntingdonshire – 24 February
Church Street, Somersham, Huntingdonshire – 25 February
Barton Road, Grantchester, South Cambs – 25 February
Harding Wat, St Ives, Huntingdonshire – 25/26 February
Cowley Road, Cambridge – 26 February
Orton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough – 2 March
High Street, Somersham, Huntingdonshire – 3 March
Popes Lane, Warboys, Huntingdonshire – 3/4 March
Lammas Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March
Dryden Road, New England, Peterborough – 4 March
Uldale Way, Gunthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March
Manor Drive, Gunthorpe, Peterborough – 4 March
Danish Court, Werrington, Peterborough – 4/5 March
Cranemore, Werrington, Peterborough – 4/5 March
Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough – 5 March
Waterloo Road, Eastfield, Peterborough – 5 March
Nuns Way, Cambridge – 6 March