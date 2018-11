Have your say

Concern is growing for a young man who has gone missing from Spalding this morning.

Lee Smalley, 19, was last seen at around 1.30am this morning, Thursday November 1.

He is described as having short, light brown hair and may be wearing jeans and a grey Levi's hoodie.

If you have seen Lee please call 101, quoting Incident 22 of November 1, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, also quoting Incident 22 of November 1.