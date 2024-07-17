Update: Two released on bail following alleged assault at Bourne pub which left man hospitalised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are seeking mobile phone footage of the incident

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating an alleged assault at a pub in Bourne – which left a man hospitalised with ‘multiple injuries’ – have released an update.

As reported on Monday, Lincolnshire Police arrested two men following the incident at The Burghley Arms Inn at North Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to the address after reports of a fight at around 11.20pm on Sunday, July 14.

Lincolnshire Police

In an update, released this morning (Wednesday) a force spokesperson confirmed that a 52-year-old man and a 26 year-old man have now been released on bail while inquiries are ongoing.

They added: “We continue to appeal for information and any mobile phone footage of the incident to help progress our investigations. If you can help, please get in touch.”

You can contact Lincolnshire Police by emailing [email protected] and quoting the incident number 526 of 14 July.