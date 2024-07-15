Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Man taken to hospital with multiple injuries

Police have arrested two men following an alleged assault at a pub in Bourne

Officers were called to The Burghley Arms Inn at North Street after reports of a fight at around 11.20pm on Sunday, 14 July.

A man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Two men were subsequently arrested – a 52-year-old on suspicion of affray and a 26-year-old on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what happened and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Police are particularly interested in mobile phone footage.

If you have any piece of information, no matter big or small, please contact Lincolnshire Police at [email protected] quoting incident number 526 of 14 July.