UPDATE: Police investigating 'traumatic' dog attack in Peterborough trace trio after CCTV appeal

Three people have been traced by Peterborough police following a CCTV appeal made after a 'traumatic' dog attack.

At about 5pm on April 6 a man was walking his husky in Thistle Drive, Stanground, when it was attacked by two Staffordshire bull terriers.

A member of the public who tried to intervene was bitten on the hand by one of the dogs and required treatment.

The husky, which is called Daisy, was left traumatised by what happened and needed veterinary care to treat injuries to her jaw.

Earlier this week police issued three CCTV pictures of people they wished to trace.

A police spokesman today confirmed that: "The investigation is progressing and we no longer need to identify the people in the CCTV images."

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0180640418