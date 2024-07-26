UPDATE: People arrested after police plane spotted circling over Peterborough are bailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people - including a 15-year-old boy – were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of firearm offences in Peterborough have been bailed by police.

The National Police Air Service Plane was called to Peterborough on Wednesday night (July 24) night after reports of a man with an imitation firearm in the city centre.

The Peterborough Telegraph was inundated with people asking why the aircraft was flying over the city at about 8.30pm last night.

The plane was hovering over the city centre last night. Picture: The National Police Air Service

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.25pm yesterday (24 July) with reports of a man with what was thought to be an imitation firearm in Peterborough city centre.

“Armed officers attended and a plane from the national police air service was deployed.

“A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.”