Unregistered boaters from Peterborough and Whittlesey fined

Unregistered boaters from Peterborough and Whittlesey have been fined.

All were prosecuted for not registering boats they kept on Environment Agency (EA) waterways and have been ordered to pay more than £4,300.

Court news

It brings the total of avoided registration charges recovered so far this year by the EA to more than £110,000.

Boat owners are legally required to register any vessel they keep, use or let for hire on EA waterways, and to clearly display a valid registration plate.

The following six people have been fined following hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on April 25:

. Angela Quinn (South Road, Brandon, Suffolk) - ordered to pay £904

. Jack Hawksbee (Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey) - ordered to pay £869

. John Day (Riverside Mead, Stanground, Peterborough) - ordered to pay £496

. Lewis Burton (Church Street, Great Wilbraham, Cambridgeshire) - ordered to pay £470

. Alan Gamble and Michael Paris (both of Upware Marina, Ely) - Mr Gamble ordered to pay £1,106 and Mr Paris £495.

The fines will be reinvested by the EA into maintaining, improving and protecting waterways.

Nathan Arnold, waterways team leader at the EA, said: “Our waterways are part of our nation’s rich heritage and beauty, and they contribute to our environment, economy and health and wellbeing.

“But boaters who break the law by not registering their boats are putting the future of these historic and precious waterways at risk, so we won’t hesitate to take action against them.”

The EA looks after 353 miles of navigable waterways in the Anglian network, which includes the Ancholme, Black Sluice, Glen, Welland, Nene, Great Ouse and Stour, as well as associated locks and navigation facilities like slipways, moorings, showers and toilets.

If you suspect a boat is illegal, you can contact the EA on 03708 506 506 or email waterways.enforcementanglian@environment-agency.gov.uk.