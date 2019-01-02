Uninsured drink driver caught after setting own car on fire on A1 near Stamford

These astonishing photos show the result of an uninsured drink driver driving down the A1 near Stamford on nothing but the steel rims of the car.

Having lost at least one of the tyres of the car completely the driver continued along the A1 near Stamford before turning onto Tinwell Road where the vehicle caught on fire because of the amount of sparks coming from the steel wheel.

The scene of the fire and arrest. Photo: @Pborocops

Peterborough police officers alongside Lincolnshire Police and members of the public managed to stop the vehicle.

The driver gave a positive breath test, was found to be uninsured and was arrested at the scene.