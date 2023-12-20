A woman who pretended to be a man so she could have sex with another woman has been sentenced.According to a statement issued by Cambridgeshire Police, Blade Silvano, 41, began talking to the victim, a woman, through an online dating site a number of years ago. Her profile stated she was a man looking for a woman, while the victim’s profile stated she was a woman looking for a man.After a few weeks exchanging messages, the pair met up in Peterborough and began a sexual relationship, with the victim unaware Silvano was a woman.Silvano deceived the victim by hiding her genital area and claiming “he” was receiving cancer treatment.

The victim discovered a Facebook proile for Silvano, which revealed her true gender.Silvano, of Lydham, Shropshire, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault after a week-long trial at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this year. She was sentenced to 10 years, six months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court today (20 December). She was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.Detective Constable Leeza Phillips, who investigated, said: “This was an extraordinary investigation and unlike any case I’ve seen before in Cambridgeshire.“Silvano carried out the ultimate deception and has caused extreme distress to her victim.“Without the full facts, the victim was not able to give her consent to a sexual relationship and this whole situation has left her feeling violated and traumatised.“As this case highlights, we have specially trained officers who are there to support victims and bring offenders to justice.“I hope the victim and her family can now find some closure from this traumatic period.”