Police are investigating after two reports of drinks being spiked in Peterborough city centre bars.

Both incidents are said to have happened within the last three weeks.

Details of when and where the incidents took place have not been revealed by police.

Officers also confirmed three allegations of drink spiking in the town of March, also over the past three weeks are being investigated.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said work was being done to train staff working in pubs and bars to help deal with any potential drink spiking incidents.

The spokesman said: “We have received three reports of suspected drink spiking in March in the last three weeks.

"We take all reports of spiking extremely seriously and encourage victims to report any concerns they may have to police or a member of bar staff or security as soon as possible. “All reports made to us are investigated thoroughly and all lines of enquiry considered.

“We have been working with partners and licenced premises, including training with staff working in the night-time economy. We are also putting on additional patrols in the coming weeks in the town.

“Drink spiking is an incredibly serious offence and if convicted perpetrators could face up to ten years in prison.”