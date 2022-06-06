Police are appealing for information after a knife-wielding robber targeted two teenagers in Peterborough.

The first victim, a 17-year-old girl, was walking through an underpass towards Hartwell Road from the Bretton Centre at about 4pm on Wednesday (1 June) when she was approached by a man.

He brandished a knife and demanded she hand over her handbag.

Police are appealing for witnesses

As this was happening, another woman entered the underpass and attempted to help the victim but was also stopped by the man.

Both victims ran away in different directions, but the man followed the second victim, a 19-year-old woman, and grabbed her by the back of the neck. He stole her handbag from her hand and fled in the direction of Hartwell Way.

The man is described as white with short blond hair, some covering his forehead, about 5’8 and slim. He was wearing a navy-blue tracksuit with a face mask or scarf covering his face and a black cross body bag.

PC Lily Deacon said: “We are carrying out enquiries to trace this man and are keen to hear from anyone who has information or who recognises the description of him.”

If you have any information, please contact police via our webchat, on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/37967/22 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.