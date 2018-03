Two teenagers wanted in connection with a kidnap in Peterborough have been arrested today, Friday March 23.

In January police appealed for the public’s help in tracing the teenagers, Hamilton Araujo De-Jesus and Luca D’Agostino, aged 17 and 18.

Both boys, who are from Peterborough, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.